Ludhiana | 2 cops booked for taking bribe

The bribe cases were registered after the residents lodged complaints, with relevant evidence, on the helpline number shared by chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann ha on March 23 launched an anti-corruption helpline (9501200200) and asked people to upload videos of officials asking for bribe or indulging in other malpractices. (HT File)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 01:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The vigilance bureau on Wednesday booked two cops for allegedly taking bribe from residents in lieu of getting their work done.

The cases were registered after the residents lodged complaints, with relevant evidence, on the helpline number shared by chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann.

In the first case, a passport verification officer Dilbag Singh deployed at the Sanjh Kendra of Division No 8 police station was booked for seeking 20,000. The case was registered on the complaint of Rahul Sahni of Deep Nagar.

In the second incident, assistant sub-inspector Kamaljeet Singh, deployed at Jamalpur police station, was booked for seeking 30,000 for settlement of case, involving Kuldip Verma of Tajpur Road.

While Dilbagh Singh was caught with 13 000 bribe, Kamaljeet Singh had received the token amount of 5,000 as bribe, stated a communique of the vigilance department.

Both the accused have been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and a probe has been launched to further investigate the matter.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann ha on March 23 launched an anti-corruption helpline (9501200200) and asked people to upload videos of officials asking for bribe or indulging in other malpractices. The vigilance bureau was entrusted with the task to examine the complaints received -- in recorded video or audio formats -- on the anti-corruption helpline and take action.

