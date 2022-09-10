Ludhiana: 2 cops land in vigilance net for taking bribe
An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a woman Punjab Home Guard (PHG) volunteer was arrested by the vigilance Bureau for taking bribe, while another cop is yet to be arrested.
The Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a woman Punjab Home Guard (PHG) volunteer for taking bribe, while another ASI is yet to be arrested. All these cops were deputed at the bus stand police post.
The arrested accused have been identified as ASI Tejinder Singh and PHG Jyoti, while ASI Nasib Singh is yet to be arrested.
A spokesperson of the State Vigilance Bureau (VB) said the bureau has registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act in Ludhiana against the accused. The action was taken following the complaint of Manjit of Kasandi village in Sonepat district, Haryana.
The spokesperson stated that Maniit filed a complaint on the Punjab Anti-Corruption Helpline and informed that he was arrested in a case lodged under Sections 420,467, 468, 471 and 120-B of IPC at the Division number 5 police station in 2019, Ludhiana. In this case, there are about 35 more co-accused.
In his complaint, Manjit said he had joined the army with a fake address and caste certificate. After getting bail from the court, the complainant approached ASI Tejinder Singh to submit a chargesheet in court, who took ₹20,000 in instalments from him in this regard.
The complainant further submitted that on July 11, Jyoti called him and demanded ₹20,000 more to help him in this case but the deal was struck at ₹15,000. During the conversation, he recorded her call as evidence.
The complainant has added that on September 12, he met Jyoti who demanded ₹15,000 as a bribe but he refused. Thereafter, on the same day, ASI Tejinder Singh and ASI Nasib Singh had taken ₹500 each as bribe from him. The complaint made a video recording of this also.
The spokesperson said during the inquiry, the facts in the complaint were found to be true and the above-mentioned case has been registered against all the accused.
World Suicide Prevention Day: Chronic illness, hopelessness main causes of suicide, says expert
Chronic medical and psychotic disorder coupled with hopelessness caused due to long treatment and the financial burden of treatment on family are some of the leading causes behind suicides, stated a city-based psychiatrist in Prof Chaudhary's report on the eve of World Suicide Prevention Day. In his report, 'Suicide can be prevented', Prof (Dr) Rupesh Chaudhary, department of psychiatry, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), suggests that listening is healing.
Chandigarh asks SHOs to act against bars, restaurants flouting sound pollution norms
A senior official said sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, East) Nitish Singla, met the representatives of commercial premises and other stakeholders in Sectors 7, 26 and Kishangarh and asked them to comply with the norms on noise pollution, ban on hookahs , serving of liquor to persons below 25 years of age and fire safety standards. Singla also directed the area SHOs to take serious action against those who are playing music beyond the permissible noise levels.
Hours before son’s ‘shagun’ ceremony, woman, 2 others die as car falls off Ladhowal flyover
Hours before the 'shagun' ceremony of her son, a Moga woman, her mother-in-law and the friend of her son died in a road mishap after the car in which they were travelling fell off the Ladhowal flyover on Friday morning. In the mishap, her husband suffered severe injuries and is admitted to a hospital. The family was heading towards Nawanshahr (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar). Kulwinder's husband Rajinder Singh, 46, is admitted to the hospital.
Ludhiana: SMO bans photography, videography in civil hospital wards
The matter came to light after a hoarding was installed outside the Mother and Child Hospital stating “videography and photos on the hospital premises are strictly prohibited.” The premises of the Mother and Child Hospital also consist of offices of SMO and other health department officials. The reality is different at the ground level. The media, which was showing the truth, is being banned.
Chandigarh’s Antaz Singh Jattana wins gold in 10 m air rifle
Antaz , a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, clinched the gold medal in the 10 m air rifle shooting competition at the Chandigarh State Inter-School Shooting Championship held at the Sector 25 shooting range on Thursday. Son of national-level shooter Khushbaz Singh Jattana, Antaz participated in the category of sub-youth men. While he won gold, Gurtej Sidhu and Armaan Kaushal bagged silver and bronze medals, respectively.
