Ludhiana: 2-day district chess tournament concludes

The two-day district chess championship 2024 concluded on Sunday. The event was organised by Ludhiana District Chess Association at Lodhi Club. There were various categories such as Under-7, U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19 and open. (HT Photo)

As many as 160 participants, including 45 girls and 115 boys took part in the contest. There were various categories such as Under-7, U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-19 and open.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In Under-7 category, the first position was bagged by Viraj Khanna of Sacred Heart Convent International School. Among girls under same category, Anaisha Goel won the game.

In Under-9 category, Parikshit Rattan with 4.5 points won over Gundeep Khera. Among girls, Mokshita Mehrotra secured the win with the same points. In Under-11 category, Vidya Sagar Mehrotra of BCM School, Lalton Kalan, emerged victorious. In the same category among girls, Avantika Oswal of Delhi Public School won the game.

In Under-13, Tanish and Kriti Agnihotri secured the first rank in boys and girls category, respectively. In Under-15, Arnav Garg won by defeating Aarav Juneja.

In Under-17, Abhinav Gupta of DPS won while in girls, Inayat Arora emerged victorious. In Under-19, the game was won by Saarthi Arora of Thapar University and Reet Garcha got the first rank in the girls category.

In the open category, Shubham Shukla and Deepti Sharma won the game in their respective categories.

Special prizes were given to the four young players, including Trimaan Kaur, Anaika Aggarwal, Paramjot Singh and Inaksh Gupta, all of them being 5 years old. Rajinder Singh and Naveen Sharma were chosen as the best veterans.