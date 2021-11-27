Ludhiana | 2 days after RD Sharma gets SAD ticket, BJP sacks latter’s mother

Two days after former BJP leader RD Sharma was given ticket by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to contest the assembly election from Ludhiana North constituency, the saffron party sacked his mother, Prem Sharma, who is the BJP councillor from Ward 89 for anti-party activities.

Confirming the development, district president Pushpinder Singal said Prem Sharma had been sacked with immediate effect. He said the decision had been taken after due deliberation. Prem Sharma, however, said that she had submitted her resignation on the same day as her son had joined SAD.

‘BJP frustrated’

She said that by making a public announcement saying she had been sacked, the local unit of the BJP was “venting out its frustration as they are baffled by the response my son is receiving from the people of his constituency.”

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badalhad on November 24 announced RD Sharma as the SAD candidate from Ludhiana (north) constituency for the 2022 assembly elections.

SAD has announced 84 candidates for the assembly polls.

Sharma, a three-time councillor from Ludhiana has also remained the deputy mayor of the city’s municipal corporation.

At present, his mother is the councillor from the ward that Sharma represented.

He joined the SAD after quitting the BJP along with former minister Anil Joshi in August.

After severing a two-decade-old alliance with the BJP, the SAD has entered into a pre-poll arrangement with the Bahujan Samaj Party, giving them 20 seats to contest in the Punjab elections.

The SAD will contest 97 of the 117 assembly seats.

On Tuesday, the SAD had swapped the Ludhiana (North) seat with alliance partner BSP along with Mohali and in its place it has given Raikot and Dinanagar to its ally.

