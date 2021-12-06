Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: 2 days on, PRTC staffers booked for halting operations

The FIR against PRTC staffers has been lodged following the statement of the general manager of the Ludhiana ISBT. (HT file)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 12:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police came down heavily against protesting members of Punjab Roadways and PRTC Contract Employees’ Union for stopping operation of passenger buses for two hours on Friday and lodged FIRs against them on Saturday.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Rajiv Datta, general manager of Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate Bus Terminal. According to Datta, the strike led to harassment of passengers.

The Division number 5 police lodged an FIR against unidentified members of the union under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code.

Similarly, based on the complaint of Jaspreet Singh, general manager at Jagraon bus depot, an FIR has been lodged against the protesters under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 186 and 188 of IPC.

