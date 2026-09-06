Ludhiana: 2 held for attacking Verka milk plant general manager

Two of five accused in the abduction, assault and robbery of Verka milk plant general manager Surjit Singh near Gurdwara Nanaksar bridge in Jagraon were arrested on Saturday night, police said. According to the investigation, the attack stemmed from a grudge against the GM after he removed one of the accused’s milk supply vehicles from the plant over an alleged deficiency.

The attack stemmed from a grudge against the GM after he removed one of the accused’s milk supply vehicles from the plant. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The arrested accused have been identified as Preetpal Singh of Kotman village and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Sherewal village. They were produced before a court, which remanded them in police custody for two days. Three other accused, including Dilpreet Singh, remain absconding, police said.

According to the investigation, Preetpal is involved in milk business and his vehicles were being used to supply milk to the Verka plant. “He developed a grudge against GM Surjit Singh, who is posted at the Ferozepur plant, after one of his vehicles was removed from the supply work over an alleged deficiency,” said inspector Parminder Singh.

Police said Preetpal subsequently kept track of the GM’s movements and roped in four other persons to carry out the attack. The accused intercepted Surjit near Gurdwara Nanaksar bridge on September 1, assaulted him and took away his mobile phone, police said. They also forced him to transfer ₹2 lakh online using his mobile phone before fleeing the spot.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Inspector Parminder Singh, station house officer of City Jagraon police station, said, “The arrested accused will be quizzed to gather more information. Our teams are conducting raids at suspected hideouts to arrest the remaining accused. The interrogation is also expected to establish how the ₹2 lakh allegedly obtained from the victim was subsequently used.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspector Parminder Singh, station house officer of City Jagraon police station, said, “The arrested accused will be quizzed to gather more information. Our teams are conducting raids at suspected hideouts to arrest the remaining accused. The interrogation is also expected to establish how the ₹2 lakh allegedly obtained from the victim was subsequently used.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More