Ludhiana | 2 held for bogus billing worth 91.73cr

The department had arrested the Khanna-based mastermind of the ₹484 crore bogus billing scam Baljinder Singh Bunty in March this year
The anti-evasion wing of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) commissionerate, which is probing the 484-crore bogus billing scam busted in Khanna in March this year, arrested two more persons involved in availing Input Tax credit (ITC) of 13.50 crores through bogus billing of 91.73 crore (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 02:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The anti-evasion wing of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) commissionerate, which is probing the 484-crore bogus billing scam busted in Khanna in March this year, arrested two more persons involved in availing Input Tax credit (ITC) of 13.50 crores through bogus billing of 91.73 crore.

The two accused - Mohan Lal Verma and his son Mukesh Verma - had formed four bogus firms and were arrested in the Shimlapuri area on Sunday. The accused were produced before the duty magistrate and were remanded to judicial custody till November 26. As per the official, both the accused were involved in bogus billing of iron scrap, fabrics etc.

The department had arrested the Khanna-based mastermind of the 484 crore bogus billing scam Baljinder Singh Bunty in March this year. Bunty was operating 19 bogus firms and availed input tax credit worth crores. Two more persons - Gurtej Singh and Sagar - were arrested for bogus billing and availing input tax credit in connivance with Bunty. Singh and Gurtej were proprietors of two bogus firms.

