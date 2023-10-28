Ludhiana: 2 held for duping man of 4 lakh on pretext of getting him acquitted in murder case

The vigilance bureau arrested two persons for allegedly duping a man of ₹4 lakh on the pretext of getting him acquitted in a murder case by implying they had connections with an additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) in the city. The man was later acquitted by the sessions court.

The two accused in vigilance bureau custody for duping man on pretext of getting him acquitted in murder case. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Vishal Kumar and Jatinder Kumar.

A vigilance spokesperson said that Rajiv Kumar alias Ravi, a resident of New Subhash Nagar, Basti Jodhewal, Ludhiana, had lodged a complaint on the anti-corruption action line, alleging that the duo had taken ₹4 lakh on the pretext of getting him acquitted in a murder case registered against him at Basti Jodhewal police station in 2020.

The accused Vishal had met the complainant, claiming to be associated with Jatinder, the owner of Branded Bana Garment Store in Subhash Nagar, Ludhiana. Vishal further assured the complainant that he had connections with an ADCP in Ludhiana who could ensure he is given a clean chit in the case.

The complainant asserted that Vishal and Jatinder had taken ₹4 lakh from him in August 2020. However, he had not received any relief in exchange for the money. During continuous police raids to locate him, he was arrested. When he reached out to the accused, they informed him that the initial payment of ₹4 lakh was only for initiating an inquiry. The complainant later secured a bail on April 25 and was eventually acquitted by the sessions court in Ludhiana on August 18. Subsequently, he began to demand the money back but the accused did not comply.

Finally, the complainant filed an official complaint in this matter and provided audio recordings as evidence to the vigilance bureau. After conducting a thorough investigation, it was established that both the accused had demanded and received ₹4 lakh from the complainant.

The spokesperson informed that a case has been registered under Section 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code against the duo at the vigilance bureau police station, Ludhiana range.

