Ludhiana: 2 held for killing former home guard

The police solved a blind murder case with the arrest of two persons on Thursday. According to the police, the victim was a former home guard, who used to lend money to people on interest. The accused had bludgeoned him to death with a heavy stone wrapped in a piece of cloth following a monetary dispute and later dumped his half-naked body in a field at Balliyewal village in Koom Kalan. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana. (ht photo)

The accused have been identified as Mangal Singh, 32, and Pooran Singh, 38, both residents of Mangat village. The accused have confessed to their crime. The accused told the police that they had borrowed ₹16,000 from the victim, Shailesh Kumar alias Shelly, a resident of Surjit Nagar at Rahon Road, on interest basis. They had returned the money in different instalments, but the accused was still asking them to return ₹90,000 and harassing them. So, they decided to kill him.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that on Tuesday a farmer informed the police about the body of an unidentified man dumped in his fields. Following the information, the police lodged a murder case against unidentified assailants and initiated investigation.

The police made announcements in the surrounding areas. Later, the victim was identified as Shailesh Kumar. He used to give money to labourers and factory workers on an interest basis.

The commissioner of police said that when they initiated investigation, the family members of Shailesh told police that he had left the house on Monday evening stating that he was going to collect the money from someone, but he did not return.

“We found that Mangal and Pooran had called Shailesh to Boothgarh village on the pretext of returning his money. They took Shailesh to Balliyewal village stating that they had to collect money from someone, and they will hand over the money to him immediately after receiving it,” said the commissioner of police.

“After reaching Balliyewal village the accused made a slingshot by wrapping a stone in a piece of cloth and bludgeoned him to death. They smashed his face to conceal his identity and removed his pants. After dumping the body in the fields, they fled,” he added.

He said that the accused had dumped the scooter of the victim at an isolated place, which the police recovered following the information provided by the accused.

