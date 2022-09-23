Ludhiana: 2 held with 39k intoxicant tablets

The CIA team of Ludhiana rural police arrested two men with 39,000 intoxicant tablets on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Varinder Kumar, 32, of Mohalla Lahoria, Jagraon, and Gurpreet Singh, 23, of Ishar Nagar, Ludhiana.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Harjit Singh said the CIA staff nabbed Varinder Kumar at a checkpoint with 320 intoxicant tablets. During questioning, Varinder told the investigating team that he procured the tablets from Gurpreet who was arrested with 1,000 tablets.

The team then conducted a raid at Gurpreet’s residence and recovered 38,000 tablets.

A case has been registered under Sections 22, 25, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act at Jagraon city police station. Police said that Varinder is already facing trial in a 2018 drugs case.