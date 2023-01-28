Ludhiana: 2 held with arms, 7.7 lakh drug money

The team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-2) of the Ludhiana Police commissionerate busted a gang of drug peddlers with the arrest of two accused and recovered 100-gram heroin, four pistols of 0.32 bore along with 18 live cartridges of 0.32 bore, four magazines, ₹7.70 lakh in cash drug money and Hyundai Verna car from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Romi, 30, of Kot Mangal Singh, and Gurpreet Singh, 26, of Rama village of Moga.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the team led by inspector Beant Juneja, I-charge at CIA staff 2, arrested Gurpreet Singh on January 25 and recovered 20-gram heroin and a pistol from his possession and registered a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Division number 6 police station.

Following the information provided by the accused, the police have arrested Amandeep and recovered 80g heroin, three more pistols, drug money and the car. The accused have bought the car using the drug money.

The commissioner of police said that Amandeep is a habitual offender. As many as five FIRs are already registered against him. He is out on bail.

He said that they are questioning the accused to know from where they have procured drugs and weapons.

One held with 800 gm heroin

A team of the Special Task Force (STF), Ludhiana Range, arrested a drug peddler and recovered 880-gram heroin from his possession. The police also seized the motorcycle on which the accused was travelling.

The recovered heroin cost worth ₹4.40 crore in the international market.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Naseem, 20, of Janakpuri.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, STF Ludhiana Range, said that the police received information that the accused is going from Division number 3 to Vijay Nagar via Cheema Chowk to supply heroin. The team nabbed the accused near Punjab Dharam Kanda on Janakpuri-Vijay Nagar road. The team recovered 880g heroin from the backpack that the accused was carrying.

A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the STF police station in Mohali.