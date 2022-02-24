Ludhiana: 2 marriage palace employees held for colleague’s gangrape

Two marriage palace employees, including a teenager, allegedly gangraped their 30-year-old colleague, after a wedding party.

Though the incident took place on February 9, the victim lodged her complaint on Tuesday. Soon after getting the complaint, police arrested two accused before they could flee the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They were identified as Kuldeep, 32, a sanitary worker, and Ravi, 19, a waiter.

The victim, who used to wash utensils at the marriage palace, said that on February 9, she was called in for work. After the wedding party ended, the accused took her to a storeroom, stating that there are more utensils to be washed.

On reaching there, they overpowered her and took turns to rape her. They left with a threat that if she complained about the incident, they would kill her two children.

It was only after the woman revealed the incident to her husband that he persuaded her to lodge a police complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Naveen Kumar, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 376 D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, police arrested the accused from Star Road when they were trying to escape the city to evade arrest.