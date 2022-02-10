Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 2 men rob commuter of 11,500, one arrested
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | 2 men rob commuter of 11,500, one arrested

A commuter in Ludhiana, who turned up to help the victim, nabbed one of the robber, Lakhvir Singh of Ayali Kalan and got him arrested, while his accomplice Prakash of the same village managed to flee
The arrested accused Lakhvir of Ludhiana was carrying a stick and he started assaulting victim. Another accused Prakash robbed 10,000 from his bag, 1570 from his pocket and a silver bracelet that he was wearing (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 11:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two scooter-borne miscreants assaulted a resident of Bir Ghagra village and robbed him of 11,500 and a silver bracelet on Thursday.

However, a commuter, who turned up to help the victim, nabbed one of the accused, Lakhvir Singh of Ayali Kalan, while his accomplice Prakash of the same village managed to flee.

Complainant Harjinder Singh of Bir Gagra village, Jagraon, said he was heading towards his in-laws house in Birmi village by his motorcycle.

“After crossing the Pandori village, I stopped near a palace to answer the nature’s call. In the meantime, two miscreants turned up on a scooter. The accused Lakhvir was carrying a stick and he started assaulting him. Another accused Prakash took away 10,000 from his bag, 1570 from his pocket and a silver bracelet that he was wearing,” he said.

Sub-inspector Davinder Kumar, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 379 B (punishment for snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
RBI Monetary Policy
Election 2022 Live
ICAI CA Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Happy Promise Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP