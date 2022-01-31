Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 2-min silence observed in memory of freedom struggle martyrs
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | 2-min silence observed in memory of freedom struggle martyrs

Ludhiana civil, police officials and employees observed two-minute silence at 11am to pay tribute to martyrs and freedom fighters
Ludhiana DC Varinder said, “We must feel proud of our martyrs and freedom fighters. Every citizen is enjoying independence due to their struggle and sacrifice.” (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Under the supervision of deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, tribute was paid to the freedom fighters and martyrs, who had sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country, at the District Administrative Complex on Sunday.

Civil, police officials and employees observed two-minute silence at 11am.

DC Varinder said, “We must feel proud of our martyrs. Every citizen is enjoying independence due to their struggle and sacrifice.” He appealed to all the officials, employees and citizens to put in their efforts and make India a country which martyrs dreamt of.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP