Ludhiana | 2-min silence observed in memory of freedom struggle martyrs

Under the supervision of deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, tribute was paid to the freedom fighters and martyrs, who had sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country, at the District Administrative Complex on Sunday.

Civil, police officials and employees observed two-minute silence at 11am.

DC Varinder said, “We must feel proud of our martyrs. Every citizen is enjoying independence due to their struggle and sacrifice.” He appealed to all the officials, employees and citizens to put in their efforts and make India a country which martyrs dreamt of.