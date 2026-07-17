Ludhiana: 2 minors booked in Machhiwara after 14-yr-old girl alleges rape

The Machhiwara police have detained two minors after a 14-year-old girl alleged that one of them took her to bushes near fields and had physical relations with her, while the other recorded the incident on video and later used it to threaten her.

The DSP said that action in the case would proceed in accordance with the medical report and investigative findings. (HT File)

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According to deputy commissioner of police (DSP, Samrala) Pritpal Singh, the complaint was lodged by the girl’s mother, who works as a domestic help. She told police that her daughter had gone to collect wood from fields near their house for cooking when she was allegedly intercepted by a boy.

Police said the boy allegedly took the girl towards bushes near the fields, where he had physical relations with her. Another minor, who was present at the spot, allegedly recorded the entire incident on video.

The complaint further stated that after recording the video, the two boys threatened the girl and warned her not to disclose the matter to anyone. After returning home, the girl narrated the incident, following which her mother approached the police.

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{{^usCountry}} DSP Pritpal Singh said a case was registered against both accused under sections 65 (1) (rape on a woman under 16 years of age), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 3 (5) (common intention) of the BNS, sections 6 of POCSO (protection of children from sexual offences) Act and they were taken into custody. The girl was taken to Samrala Civil Hospital for medical examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DSP Pritpal Singh said a case was registered against both accused under sections 65 (1) (rape on a woman under 16 years of age), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 3 (5) (common intention) of the BNS, sections 6 of POCSO (protection of children from sexual offences) Act and they were taken into custody. The girl was taken to Samrala Civil Hospital for medical examination. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Gurdavinder Kaur, who was present at the hospital, said the medical examination was being conducted and the findings would become clear once the report was received.

The DSP said that action in the case would proceed in accordance with the medical report and investigative findings.