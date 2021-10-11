Ludhiana: 2 new Covid cases detected in 24 hours

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of cases to 87,558, health officials said on Sunday.

As many as 85,436 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 2,103 have succumbed. There were 19 active cases in Ludhiana as of Sunday.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma appealed to residents to continue taking all precautions and follow the guidelines issued by the administration and government.