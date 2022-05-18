Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: 2 repeat offenders held with 30-gram heroin

The CIA -2 staff of Ludhiana police arrested two men in their 30s with 30-gram heroin on Tuesday; their car has also been seized
Both the accused are facing trial in multiple drugs cases in Ludhiana. (Representative image)
Published on May 18, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The CIA -2 staff of Ludhiana police arrested two men in their 30s with 30-gram heroin on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar alias Billu, 36, of Shankar Colony near Tibba and Sunny Nahar, 31, of Balmiki Nagar in Basti Jodhewal.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of CIA-2, said that the accused were arrested in Sector 32-A on Chandigarh Road on the basis of a tip-off. Their Maruti Suzuki Swift car has also been seized.

Juneja said that there are three cases of drug peddling registered against Sunny at different police stations in the city and he had come out of jail on bail in July 2019. Vijay is also facing trial in a drug peddling case and was bailed out on April 8, 2021. “Both the accused are drug addicts and got into drug peddling to fund their habit,” said the inspector.

