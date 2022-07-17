Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | 2 snatchers arrested with nine stolen phones

Published on Jul 17, 2022 11:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Salem Tabri police arrested two snatchers and recovered nine stolen mobile phones from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar alias Munny of Mohalla Manoj Colony on Jassian Road and Ajay of Ashok Nagar, Jassian Road. A motorcycle without number plates was also seized from the duo.

Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, station house officer at Salem Tabri police station, said they received a tip-off that the accused were heading towards Clock Tower from Jassian Road to sell stolen mobile phones. The police intercepted the accused, who were riding a motorcycle without number plates, and recovered the stolen mobile phones.

During questioning, the accused confessed to snatching mobile phones in areas including Pratap Pura, Haibowal, Jassian Road, Bahadur Ke Road, Hussainpura and Jalandhar Bypass.

A case under Sections 379 B (2) and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Salem Tabri police station. The suspects were produced in court and sent to two days in police custody.

