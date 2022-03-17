Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | 2 snatchers held by GRP, 3 mobile phones recovered
GRP recovered two mobile phones from the accused Balwinder Singh and one from the accused Jatinder Kanda; according to the police, the accused were present at platform number 1 of Ludhiana station when the GRP staff was conducting security checking and was keeping an eye on the miscreants
Mobile phone snatchers arrested by Government Railway Police (GRP) in Ludhiana on March 17, 2022. (Photo by by (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 10:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday held two snatchers and recovered three mobile phones which they stole from the trains.

GRP recovered two mobile phones from the accused, Balwinder Singh, 25, of Zira, Ferozpur, and one from the accused Jatinder Kanda, 40, of Manav Nagar, Phagwara, Kapurthala, Punjab,

According to the police, the accused were present at platform number 1 of Ludhiana station when the GRP staff was conducting security checking and was keeping an eye on the miscreants.

Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh of GRP, the complainant, claimed that the police team found the presence of both the accused suspicious.

On seeing the police, both the accused started running, following which the GRP personnel chased them down.

“When asked why they tried to escape, the accused did not answer following which they were held and taken to the police,” said Singh.

After frisking, the police found the mobile phones from them which they stole from a train on March 15 late night.

The accused were booked under Sections 379 (punishment for theft.) and 411(dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the local GRP Thana.

The local court has sent the accused to judicial custody.

