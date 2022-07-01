Ludhiana: 2 snatchers nabbed; four mobile phones, two bikes recovered

The city police have nabbed two snatchers and recovered four mobile phones and two bikes used in the crime. The accused have been identified as Jatinder Kumar of Noorwala Road and Gagandeep Sehgal of new Kailash Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The duo was arrested by the police at a naka in Laxmi Nagar following a tip-off on Wednesday evening. The cops recovered four mobile phones from the possession of the accused. On being questioned, the accused confessed to having committed the snatching in the areas falling in Division No 2, Jodhewal Basti, Salemtabri and the Focal Point area.

While Jatinder is facing five cases of snatching, Gagan was previously booked in a case of snatching. According to Nardev Singh, inspector, Division No 2 police, the accused used to target people walking on the road listening to their phones.

The accused were booked under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC at Division No 2 police station. The duo was presented before a court that sent them to police remand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}