Ludhiana: 2-way traffic on Pakhowal road overbridge sans MC nod

In a surprising move, the city’s traffic police threw open the Pakhowal road railway overbridge (ROB) to allow two-way traffic without seeking permission from the Municipal Corporation (MC). Pakhowal road railway overbridge (ROB) was made two-way by the traffic police in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The ROB, a key infrastructure project constructed under the Smart City Mission, was designed to accommodate single-lane, one-way traffic to ensure commuter safety and structural stability. On Saturday, traffic authorities decided to allow movement in both directions, citing the need to address persistent traffic congestion in the area.

The decision has raised eyebrows within the civic body with senior officials questioning the move. “The overbridge was planned and designed for single-direction use. Allowing two-way movement without consulting the Municipal Corporation can compromise safety,” said a senior MC official, who didn’t wish to be named.

Jaskaran Singh, a city resident, said the overbridge was constructed only for one-way traffic due to which underpass has been made for the commuters because there is less space for commuters to travel.

For years, commuters heading to Hero Bakery Chowk, Dugri, Ferozepur Road, Bhai Bala Chowk and Bharat Nagar Chowk have grappled with severe traffic snarls, particularly during peak hours. Traffic police officials defended the move, stating that it was aimed at easing bottlenecks and streamlining vehicular flow along one of Ludhiana’s busiest corridors.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), traffic, Gurpreet Singh, said, “We have opened it only for two days on trial basis. If there is any problem, we will shut the two-way traffic.”

“We have taken this decision in the interest of people. Traffic patterns will be monitored closely, and necessary adjustments will be made, if needed,” said another traffic police officer overseeing the transition, who too sought anonymity.

Civic body officials fear that two-way traffic on a structure not designed for such load could lead to accidents and further infrastructure damage. They added that no formal study or safety audit was conducted before implementing the change.

The ROB had replaced an old railway crossing that often caused long delays and its construction was seen as a major milestone for Ludhiana’s Smart City project.