Ludhiana: 2 weeks on, 5 held for robbing pvt firm’s staffer of ₹3 lakh
Five men were arrested on Tuesday for robbing ₹3 lakh from an employee of a private firm after shooting and injuring him near Yard Chowk in Focal Point two weeks ago.
The accused have been identified as Arun Kumar, 42, of Mohalla New Satguru Nagar, Lohara; Chalkhan Shukla, 42, of Mohalla Nanaksar, Shimlapuri; Ram Dayal, 35, of Mohalla Gobindsar; Gurvinder Singh alias Rinku, 38, of Mohalla Basant Nagar, New Shimlapuri and Harpal Singh alias Vicky, 32, of Daba.
Police recovered two illegal countrymade pistols, six bullets, sharp edged weapons, two bikes, ₹50,000 and 1,000 intoxicant pills from their possession.
Police said they had assembled at a vacant plot near Jeevan Nagar Chowk to hatch a conspiracy to execute a bank robbery, when they conducted a raid and nabbed them.
They had robbed one Amit Kumar, an employee of Eastman Industries, while he was returning to the office after withdrawing the cash from a bank.
Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of CIA staff-2, said that Gurvinder worked in the accounts department of Eastman Industries for the past 17 years and he used to inform his accomplices about when cash was being withdrawn.
“They had attempted to rob Amit thrice earlier and had even opened fire at him once. But, the bullet had missed Amit and he was unaware that he was the target,” said Juneja.
“The accused had also confessed that they had robbed a factory worker of ₹3 lakh in cash at gunpoint in Kanganwal on December 10, 2021,” he added.
A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at Focal Point police station.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
