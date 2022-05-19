Ludhiana: 2 women among 4 held with drugs

Four people, including two women, were arrested with drugs in separate cases.

Haibowal police nabbed two women with nine-gram smack and 90-gram charas. The accused have been identified as Kiran Bala of Sant Vihar in Haibowal Kalan and Meenikshi of Basti Jodhewal.

Investigating officer Kuldeep Singh of Haibowal police station said that the accused are related and habitual offenders.Kiran is already facing five cases and Meenaksi two cases of drug peddling.

Also, a resident of Jhamat village was arrested by Sarabha Nagar police with four-kg poppy husk. The accused has been identified as Dilbag Singh.

The Division Number 8 police nabbed a resident of Amarpura with 1.02kg opium. The accused has been identified as Bhoma Ram.