Ludhiana: 2 women posing as house helps steal ₹20k, gold jewellery from house
Two women posing as domestic helps decamped with ₹20,000 and 100-gram gold jewellery from a house on Rani Jhansi Road, Civil Lines.
The complainant, Parveen Arora, 51, told police that the two women had come to her house on May 4 seeking work as house helps. As Arora had told her neighbours that she was looking for a domestic help, she let them in assuming that they were sent by them.
Arora said that one of them had asked for a glass of water and when she went inside the kitchen to get it, they entered her dressing room and stole the jewellery and cash. The women then left the house saying that they will return the next day. After Arora found the valuables missing, she lodged a complaint.
Head constable Mohan Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the unidentified women at Division Number 8 police station on Thursday.
The accused were captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the house and police are trying to identify them.
On March 24, two women, posing as domestic helps, had stolen cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from a house in Atam Nagar area of Model Town. A case had been registered.
Temples, mosques donate extra loudspeakers to educational institutions
With ongoing drive against unauthorised use of loudspeakers in the state, many places of worship have voluntarily removed the loudspeakers in the Sangam city. Now, the religious heads of such temples and mosques are donating these extra loudspeakers to the educational institutions. The managing committees of many mosques and temples have themselves taken down extra loudspeakers as they were causing unnecessary sound pollution.
Delhi University professor held for social media post on Gyanvapi
Delhi University professor Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday in connection with a case registered against him North Delhi's cyber police station. He was booked for allegedly making a reportedly objectionable social media post. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi confirmed the arrest. The professor's social media post referred to claims of a Shivling been found at the Gyanvapi mosque.
Gehlot dials Mann for quick repair of Sirhind canal
Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday spoke to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann over the phone, requesting him to get the repair of the damaged portion of the Sirhind canal done. Gehlot made Mann aware of problems faced in Rajasthan after part of the Sirhind canal was damaged on April 1. He said Bhagwant Mann assured him that efforts will be made to complete the repair work at the earliest.
Prayagraj SSP announces cash reward on arrest of Jackie gang members
SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar announced a reward of ₹25,000 each on three absconding members of notorious Jackie gang along with the person who was sheltering them at his house in Naini area recently. SSP Ajay Kumar said ₹25,000 cash reward has been announced on arrest of one the infamous betting racket kingpin of the district, Pankaj Singh. A native of Chitrakoot, Pankaj Singh has half a dozen cases lodged against him.
Three held for intruding into army area, clicking photos in Ludhiana
Ludhiana: Three men were nabbed after they intruded into the army area and clicked photos and made videos using their mobile phones in Ludhiana's Sidhwan Bet. The army handed over the trio to police. The Sidhwan Bet police have registered an FIR against Harpreet Singh, Ashdeep Singh of Salempur village in Ludhiana and Rajan Kumar of Bihar. When they were recording videos using their smartphones, armymen nabbed them. The police are scanning their mobile phones.
