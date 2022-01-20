Ludhiana | 20 booked for attempt to murder following an ugly clash

A heated argument that took place during a cockfight held at Jalandhar nearly a month ago, led to a bloody clash between two groups outside a hotel, near Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, on Monday night.

The police have booked over 20 persons from both the groups in an attempt to murder case.

The accused of one group were identified as Gurkirat Singh of Baloke village, Romi of Sangam Palace Road, Lalit Kumar of Naali Mohalla, Gurpreet Singh of Vishwakarma Colony in Dholewal, Munish Kumar of Patiala, Shelly and around five are unidentified.

While the accused of another group were identified as Paramjit Singh, Mani of Baloke village, Poppy of Haibowal, Aman Kumar and Raman Kumar of Dashmesh Nagar, Peeta of Baloke village, Arjun Kumar of Sher-e-Punjab Colony in Barewal, Shaan Singh of Gopal Nagar, Jagjit Singh of Ayali Khurd village and Sanjay Seetu.

The FIR has been registered on the basis of the statement of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satnam Singh, who is investigating the matter. He said Gurkirat Singh and Arjun of two groups have suffered severe head injuries and are undergoing treatment at PGI in Chandigarh. The police have also arrested one of the accused — Aman Kumar.

ASI Satnam added that in December, the members of both groups had participated in a cockfight held at Jalandhar and they had developed rivalry against each other since then. On January 17, at around 11pm, the members of both groups gathered near DMC Hospital. They were carrying sharp edged weapons in their hands and they entered into a violent clash.

A case under sections of Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of Disaster Management Act 2005 was registered against the accused.