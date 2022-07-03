Ludhiana: 20 encroachments razed on banks of Buddha Nullah

The municipal corporation (MC) on Saturday razed around 20 encroachments on the banks of the Buddha Nullah, including illegal portions of factories and labour quarters.

Amid resistance from the owners, the drive was carried out from the Sundar Nagar nullah bridge to Bajwa Nagar nullah bridge, in presence of heavy police force. Panic gripped the area and nearby shopkeepers also gathered at the spot.

The aim of the demolition drive was to clear the path for laying of an interceptor sewer line to stop direct flow of waste into the nullah and construction of a road under the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project.

The drive, led by assistant town planner (ATP) Gurvinder Singh Lucky, commenced at around 9 am. After a building owner raised a hue and cry over the demolition drive, stating that the land on which the building has been constructed belongs to him, MC got the land record cross checked on the spot and razed it after deeming it illegal.

A few migrant labourers were also seen dejected after MC razed the labour quarters. They alleged that MC did not serve prior notices and some of their belongings also got damaged. MC officials, however, stated that the notices were served three days back and they were given time to vacate the buildings.

Senior town planner (STP) SS Bindra also reached the spot after few residents opposed the drive and they were pacified by the police. Joint commissioner of police Narinder Bhargav also visited the site to keep a check on the situation.

As per the officials, encroachments including portions of factories, labour quarters and parking lots have been on the site for the past few decades and area upto 15 feet was encroached upon by the building owners.

Portions of two religious places (a gurdwara and a temple) were also part of the encroachments. Officials stated that the matter will be taken up with the managements of the respective religious places for razing the illegal structures in a peaceful manner.

Bindra stated that the path had to be cleared of encroachments as a sewer line has to be laid under the ₹650 crore project to clean the Buddha Nullah. Also, the civic body will also construct a road on the portion freed from the encroachments as this will also facilitate the movement of traffic in the area and bring relief from the traffic jams.

Earlier, MC had identified hundreds of encroachments alongside the nullah and they are being removed in phases.