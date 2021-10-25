Ludhiana: 200 bullets found buried on Sahnewal school campus

Panic gripped Pawa village after a worker found 200 bullets buried on the campus of a government school while digging the land for making a recharge pit. The Sahnewal Police lodged an FIR against unidentified persons and initiated an investigation.

The bullets are foreign made. The police suspect that they had come with scrap imported from bay countries. The bullets were found by MGNREGA worker Harmel Singh of Raiyan village, who informed the contractor, Gurmukh Singh, who further sounded the police.

Gurmukh Singh said the construction of toilets at Government High School, Pawa, was on. While digging to make a recharge pit, labourers noticed a sack. When they opened it, they found 200 rusty bullets in it.

Sub-Inspector Balwinder Singh, SHO, Sahnewal police station, said it appeared the bullets were buried here three or more years ago.

He added that a case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered.