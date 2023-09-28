Ludhiana: 2019 central jail inmate death caused due to poisoning

Over four years after the mysterious death of an inmate on the premises of the Ludhiana Central Jail, authorities have finally disclosed that the man died of poisoning.

Authorities said that the 2019 central jail inmates death was caused due to poisoning. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The fact that the inmate was able to procure poison while inside prison has raised serious questions about the security measures at the complex. The incident also adds to the prevailing concerns surrounding the rampant recoveries of drugs and mobile phones from the jail.

Following his death, a judicial inquiry was marked to uncover the cause behind his demise. Judicial magistrate Indu Bala of Patiala was entrusted with the investigation. In her report, Bala confirmed that the inmate had indeed died of poisoning. Subsequently, the report was forwarded to the relevant authorities for further action.

Gursewak Singh, a resident of Sidhwan Kalan village in Jagraon, had died on June 30, 2019, at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. He was arrested on June 25, 2019, by the Sadar Jagraon police station on charges of drug peddling. The accused faced a case under Sections 22, 61, and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Just three days after his arrest, on June 28, 2019, Singh fell ill in Ludhiana Central Jail. Experiencing frequent bouts of vomiting, he was immediately transferred to Civil Hospital Ludhiana. Concerned for his worsening condition, authorities rushed him to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, where he tragically succumbed.

Substantial action was taken after the report findings, as Division Number 7 police registered a case of abetment to suicide against unidentified individuals. The case was lodged following a complaint from Kamaljit Singh, the additional director general of police (ADGP) for human rights in Chandigarh.

Sharing sub-inspector Janak Raj, who is investigating the case, confirmed that a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused. Police are probing the incident.

