Ludhiana: 21-year-old girl falls on tracks while trying to board train, dies

In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old engineering student died while trying to board a moving train at the Ludhiana railway station on Friday.

Satwinder Kaur, a resident of Partap Nagar in Ludhiana. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim has been identified as Satwinder Kaur, a resident of Partap Nagar in Ludhiana.

She was travelling to Pathankot by Swaraj express, which departed from platform no 2 at 10:53 am. Failing in her effort to climb the train which was leaving the platform, she fell on the tracks under the train and died on the spot.

Sub inspector, Government Railway Police, Kashmir Singh said that inquest proceedings have been initiated after the identification of the body.

He said that the statements of the family have been recorded and the body will be handed over to them after postmortem.

Family inconsolable

She had left her home in the morning to visit her grandmother, who lives in Pathankot. Her father suffers from paralysis and her mother works at a forging company to support the family, which lives in a rented accommodation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The horrifying turn of events has left the family, which also includes her two sisters- one younger and other elder to her, numb. Her mother bursts into tears remembering the quick wit and careful nature of her daughter.

As she holds tightly to her daughter’s bag, which has been shredded to pieces as the screeching iron wheels ran over it, her pain grows manifold.

Her sisters too are yet to come to terms with the shock that has jolted the family.

Promising future cut short

Coming from a humble background, she was pursuing BTech in civil engineering at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College. Along with her studies, the girl also did various jobs to finance her education.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A dedicated student, Kaur took keen interest in her studies. Her backpack, which she took along with her for the journey, was filled with textbooks.

Talking about the girl’s determination, Randhir Singh who taught her at the college, said that she arranged her college fees all by herself and continued her studies after a gap of one year.

Singh said that the girl had a very positive outlook and did not let her situation impact her studies.

He said that Satwinder had scored 88 percent in class 12 and had also bagged a scholarship to continue the second semester at the college.

“She was an introvert and never talked about her problems. Everybody who knows her is in shock,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Second incident in a week

A 38-year-old woman had died when she fell under a moving train while trying to get off the Amrapali express at the Ludhiana railway station on Wednesday.

She was admitted to the hospital by security forces at the station where she succumbed to injuries. She was coming back from Phillaur along with her relatives.