Ludhiana | 22 days after wife’s death, man arrested for abetment

After 22 days of his wife’s death, resident of Manupur village, who was on run,was arrested by the Samrala police, following a tip off, on January 22.

An FIR was lodged against the accused at Samrala police station on December 31, 2021, following the complaint of brother of his dead wife.

Complainant, resident of Issru village, said his sister had married the accused six years ago and they had a four-year-old daughter. He alleged that the accused and his mother used to harass his sister for dowry.

On December 4, 2021, his sister had consumed poison after which she was rushed to the hospital. After struggling for 27 days, she died.

Assistant sub-inspector Pargat Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of Indian Penal Code was lodged against the accused.