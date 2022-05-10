Ludhiana | 22-year-old ends life; suspected his girlfriend of ‘cheating’

A 22-year-old man ended his life at his residence in Chhawni Mohalla, allegedly over suspicion that his girlfriend was cheating on him.

The youth also recorded a video on his mobile phone, accusing his girlfriend and her male friend, of forcing him to take the extreme step.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the duo on the complaint of the victim’s father.

The complainant said that his son works as a salesman in a shop and was in a relationship with a woman. “On Sunday, my son spotted his girlfriend with another man. He tried to ring her up, but she did not answer the calls. Upset over this, he rushed home, locked himself in his room and ended his life after recording a video,” said the complainant.

The family found out about the incident when they went upstairs to call him.

The victim’s father also said the accused were threatening his son over phone.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Somnath, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on for them.

