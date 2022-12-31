Ludhiana: 22-year-old man dies of ‘drug overdose’

A 22-year-old man, a resident of Dugri, died of an alleged drug overdose on Friday. Police said that the family found the body near the LIG flats in Danga Peedat Colony.

The man allegedly drugged himself in the auto-rickshaw and died of an overdose. The family members said that he was not addicted to drugs and was pushed into consuming drugs by someone else.

They said that they saw him taking drugs in the CCTV footage. The family members said that the administration should take action against drug peddlers who sell drugs in the area.

Police said that he studied till Class 5 and helped his father, who is an autorickshaw driver, at work. It is not yet clear which drug he consumed, the police said.

Madhu Bala, station house officer, at Dugri police station, said that the reason for the death will be clear after the post-mortem report and police will take action based on the statement of family members.

