Ludhiana: 25 booked for illegally demolishing house in Gill village

The Sadar police have lodged an FIR against the 25 people for demolishing a house in Gill village and taking illegal possession of the land.

The accused have been identified as Balwinder Singh of Jassowal village, realtor Narinder Singh Dhillon of Gill village and Harinder Singh of Manakwal, while their 22 accomplices are yet to be identified.

The Sadar police lodged an FIR under sections 380 (whoever commits theft in any building, tent or vessel), 453 (punishment for lurking house-trespass or house-breaking), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 427 (mischief causing damage), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 448 (punishment for house-trespass), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the IPC against the accused.

The complainant, Gagandeep Singh of Gill village, stated that he along with his widow mother has been living in the house of Balwinder Singh, his maternal uncle. He claimed that they had ‘purchased’ the house from Balwinder in 2008 and paid ₹2.5 lakh for the same. However, the ownership of the house was still in the name of Balwinder.

Gagandeep said that later they found out that Balwinder had sold the house to someone else without their knowledge.

The complainant said that on Sunday, two police personnel came to their house and forcibly took them to police station Sadar. Meanwhile, the accused brought two JCB machinesm demolished the house and took possession of the land. He alleged that the accused had stolen ₹1.50 lakh, gold jewellery, documents and other valuables worth ₹6 lakh from the house.

On Monday, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Dakonda jumped staged a protest outside police post in Marado, seeking arrest of the accused and action against the two police personnel.

The protestors said that the protest will continue till the arrest of the accused.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, South) Guriqbal Singh said that raids are on for the arrest of the accused and role of the police personnel is being probed.

