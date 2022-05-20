Ludhiana | 25-year-old arrested for stealing 35,000 from scooter

The CIA-1 staff and Daresi police have arrested a 25-year-old man for stealing ₹35,000 from the dickey of a scooter parked outside a bank in Sundar Nagar on May 9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, identified as Amit Verma alias Gora of MIG Flats, Dugri, was nabbed near Mini Secretariat on the basis of a tip-off. Police have recovered ₹5,000 and the scooter which he used to flee after committing the theft.

A case had been registered based on the complaint of a trader Sunil Kumar. Kumar said that his son, Anurag, had gone to the IDBI Bank in Sundar Nagar to deposit cash and left ₹35,000 in the dickey of his scooter, which he was supposed to deposit in another bank.

According to the complainant, Anurag saw a man committing the theft from inside the bank, but before he came outside, the thief had fled. The accused was captured in CCTVs installed outside the bank.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During questioning, Verma revealed that he had executed many such thefts in areas like Model Town, Sarabha Nagar, Daresi and Dugri. He is already facing three theft cases and had come out of jail on bail on April 11, 2019, police said.

More news in brief

Pakhowal man duped of ₹26.5 lakh

Ludhiana

Police have booked seven people from various parts of India for duping a Ludhiana man out of ₹26.5 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Bisha Mandal of Assam; Husnara Imitiaz Ansari, Dublew and Vikas of Manipur; Pankaj Khushwaha of Bhopal and Dashrath Mandal and Meera Devi of Uttar Pradesh.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Vipan Saggar of Vikas Nagar, Pakhowal. The complainant stated that on April 18, his father Ramesh Saggar received a call from an unknown number and the caller impersonated as his son-in-law.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He told Ramesh that a friend of his needs money and convinced him to transfer cash to him in different bank accounts. Later, when Ramesh spoke to his son-in-law, he realised he had been cheated.

Inspector Gagandeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a cheating case has been lodged.

Restaurateur booked for serving hookah

Ludhiana

A restaurateur was booked for serving hookah to customers in contravention to the police commissioner’s two-month ban on Wednesday. The accused, Hunny Arora of Salem Tabri, owns D Red Door Cafe and Restaurant. Arora was booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 4 (smoking in a public place) and 21A (smoking in certain places) of the The Cigarettes And Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). Sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “Acting on a tip off, we raided the restaurant. A hookah was seized from the establishment.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma had extended the ban on serving hookah for two months on May 7.

31-year-old hangs self from tree

Ludhiana

A 31-year old man was found hanging from a tree near Kain Canal Bridge on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road on Thursday. A car was found near the body. Police said the man had tied one end of the rope with the tyre of the car. Inspector Paramdeep Singh, Dehlon SHO said the victim ran an air-conditioner repair shop in Dugri. He had taken the extreme step after leaving the house after a spat with his family.

Three test Covid +ve

Ludhiana

Three more people tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana on Thursday, taking the district’s case count to 1,09,922. While 1,07,618 people have recovered, the contagion has claimed 2,280 lives. At present, there are 24 active cases in the district.All of them are under home isolation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}