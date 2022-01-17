Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 25-yr-old arrested for rape bid on four-yr-old
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | 25-yr-old arrested for rape bid on four-yr-old

A 25-year-old Ludhiana man lured a four-and-a-half-year-old daughter of his tenant with chocolates and took him to a room and attempted to rape her; Daba police arrested the accused on Sunday evening
The locals in New Sundar Nagar, Ludhiana, broke open the gate of room to see the accused attempting to rape her and immediately informed the police, who then arrested the accused. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Updated on Jan 17, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Daba police arrested a 25-year-old man for rape bid on a four-and-a-half-year-old daughter of his tenant in New Sundar Nagar of Lohara on Sunday evening. Parents of the victim rescued her and informed the police.

The accused Jai Parsad, son of a railway employee, lured the girl with chocolates, when she was playing in the street with other children and took him to the room. Maternal grandmother of the victim, who had seen him taking girl in the room, informed girl’s parents.

Sub-Inspector Davinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Daba police station, said after persistent knocks when the accused did not open the gate, the locals broke open the gate to see the accused attempting to rape her. They immediately informed the police.

A case under Section 376 (rape), 511(punishment for committing offences), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) has been registered against the accused.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP