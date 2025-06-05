Ludhiana: 25-yr-old succumbs to injuries a week after assault; probe on

A 25-year-old man from Haibowal died on June 1 after battling for life for seven days following a brutal assault by unidentified assailants. The police have lodged a murder case suspecting that the attack was the result of an ongoing rivalry. The police have registered an FIR 103 (1) (murder) of the BNS against unidentified assailants. (HT photo for representation)

The victim, identified as Kanhayia Kumar of Laxmi Nagar, worked as an assistant to an architect. His mother, Meena Devi, said in her complaint that Kanhayia left their home on May 26 for work but never returned.

After a fruitless search, she was informed by her son’s employer on May 27 that Kanhayia had been admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in an unconscious state.

Kanhayia was found near the Gill Canal Bridge on May 26 by passersby who alerted the police and rushed him to the hospital. The police investigation revealed that he had been brutally beaten before losing consciousness.

Sub-inspector Avneet Kaur, station house officer at the Sadar Police Station, said, “According to the victim’s mother, Kanhayia usually commuted on his bike, but neither his bike nor his mobile phone was found at the spot, where he was discovered. Later, Kanhayia’s family took him to a hospital in Ambala, Haryana, for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on June 1.”

The police have registered an FIR 103 (1) (murder) of the BNS against unidentified assailants. “We are currently analysing CCTV footage from the area and examining Kanhayia’s call details to trace the perpetrators,” said the sub-inspecto.

The victim’s body has been sent to civil hospital and the exact cause of the death will be determined after the autopsy. The investigation into the case is ongoing, Kaur said.