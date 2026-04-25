Ludhiana: 265 civic projects cleared in MC meetings this week

Concluding its scheduled sittings for the week, the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the municipal corporation on Friday disposed of all remaining agenda items, taking the total clearances to 265 across three meetings.

The committee approved the setting up of a new fire sub-station near Orient Cinema on Thursday. (HT File)

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In the final meeting, 65 agenda points were taken up and cleared, completing the week’s deliberations. Earlier, the committee had approved 100 agenda items each during meetings held on Tuesday and Thursday.

The agenda encompassed a wide range of civic works, including road construction and repair, public infrastructure development, parks and other urban amenities. A substantial portion of the proposals were related to projects recommended by MLAs under the Rangla Punjab scheme, under which each MLA has been allocated ₹2.5 crore by the state government for constituency-level development works.

Superintending engineer (building and roads branch) Sham Lal Gupta said MLAs have already submitted their project proposals, which will be examined and cleared by the F&CC before the municipal corporation proceeds to float tenders for execution. The works include road construction and renovation, park development and allied infrastructure upgrades.

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{{^usCountry}} On Thursday, the committee approved the setting up of a new fire sub-station near Orient Cinema in the Ludhiana west assembly constituency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday, the committee approved the setting up of a new fire sub-station near Orient Cinema in the Ludhiana west assembly constituency. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, it cleared a ₹32 crore project for cleaning and rehabilitation of sewer lines using high-tech suction machines across 26 of the city’s 95 wards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, it cleared a ₹32 crore project for cleaning and rehabilitation of sewer lines using high-tech suction machines across 26 of the city’s 95 wards. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The F&CC serves as the principal financial decision-making body of the municipal corporation, responsible for vetting and approving major expenditure proposals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The F&CC serves as the principal financial decision-making body of the municipal corporation, responsible for vetting and approving major expenditure proposals. {{/usCountry}}

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