Ludhiana: 27 land in hospitals with burns on Diwali

As many as 27 persons suffered burns while bursting crackers on the occasion of Diwali in the city. Six among them had reported to the ER with eye injuries, officials said.

While 12 injured were rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), as many as 15 patients with minor injuries received treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

However, no case of burn or eye injury caused due to burning of crackers was reported at the civil hospital, said senior medical officer (SMO) Amarjit Kaur.

According to public relations officer of CMCH, out of the 12 patients rushed to the hospital with burn injuries, six had suffered eye injuries. The official said that nine patients were minor.

The spokesperson of DMCH said 15 patients with minor injuries were rushed to the emergency room of the hospital last night and all of them were sent back home after administering first aid.

All the injured who reported at hospital after suffering burn injuries were in the age group of 12 to 20 years, the spokesperson said.

SMO Amarjit Kaur, meanwhile, distributed fruits and sweets among patients at the civil hospital and greeted them on the occasion of Diwali.

Meanwhile, despite restrictions on bursting crackers after 10pm, city residents gave two hoots to the orders issued by joint commissioner of police J Elanchezhian and carried on with the fireworks till about 2am in several parts of the city on Diwali night.

The PCR was flooded with complaints from concerned residents. As per information, at least 200 complaints regarding the bursting of crackers beyond the permitted time (8pm to 10pm) were received on Thursday night, though no FIR has been registered.

