Ludhiana: 27 schools from district to participate in national survey

A total of 27 schools from Ludhiana district have been selected to participate in the Shaala Sidhi Survey, which will be conducted by National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration under the guidance of ministry of human resource development.

District MIS coordinator Vishal Mittal has been appointed to supervise the survey, that will be conducted at schools including GSSS Ayali Khurd, GSSS Millerganj, GSSS Jandiali, GSSS Indrapuri, GSSS Basti Jodhewal and GSSS Jawahar Nagar (boys).

“As many as 250 schools from across the state will participate in this survey, which aims to improve the education standards. The schools from Ludhiana have been selected by representatives of the MHRD,” said Mittal.

Meanwhile, the principals of the participating schools attended an online training session on Monday which was chaired by Praniti Panda, an MHRD official.

“They were trained regarding the process to enter and update their data. This survey focuses on the details of infrastructure development, results and attendance of the students and future planning and goals of the schools. Moreover, a YouTube link of the training pertaining to the survey was provided to the teachers during the training,” Mittal added.

