Ludhiana: 27-yr-old man injured during snatching dies after 6 days, 3 booked

A 27-year-old man, who suffered a severe head injury after three motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly rammed his scooter and snatched his gold chain on June 30, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Following his death, Division No. 3 police added the relevant charges in the case and booked the three accused for causing death during robbery.

Victim was due to join his wife in Canada next month; police launch raids to arrest three accused. (HT File)

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The victim, Jatin, a resident of Mohar Singh Nagar, worked as a typist with a lawyer at the New Courts Complex. The accused have been identified as Kunal Sharma, Noni Malhotra and Shambhu, whom police described as habitual offenders.

According to the complainant, Vijay, the victim’s brother, Jatin had left home around 10 pm on June 30 to buy ice cream for guests. While he was on his way, the three accused allegedly rammed their motorcycle into his scooter in a bid to rob him. After he fell on the road, they allegedly snatched his gold chain and fled.

Jatin suffered a severe head injury in the attack and was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where he remained under treatment before succumbing to his injuries on Monday.

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{{^usCountry}} Vijay told police that the family had initially believed Jatin had met with a road accident. However, they later learnt that the collision was intentional and carried out to facilitate the robbery. The family subsequently recorded fresh statements before the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay told police that the family had initially believed Jatin had met with a road accident. However, they later learnt that the collision was intentional and carried out to facilitate the robbery. The family subsequently recorded fresh statements before the police. {{/usCountry}}

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Station house officer Inspector Gurjeet Singh of Division No. 3 police station said an FIR had initially been registered under charges of rash driving and causing injuries. After the family alleged that the accused had deliberately hit Jatin’s scooter before robbing him of his gold chain, police invoked Section 309 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to robbery involving violence. Following Jatin’s death, the case was further upgraded to include the charge of causing death during robbery.

The SHO said police teams were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

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Jatin had lost his father barely two months ago. Married two years earlier, he was scheduled to travel to Canada next month on a spouse visa to join his wife, who had already migrated there.