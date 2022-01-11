Ludhiana: 28 complaints of poll code violations lodged in two days

Within two days of the model code of conduct coming into force, following the announcement of state assembly elections, as many as 28 complaints of poll code violations have been registered with the election office in Ludhiana. Of these, six complaints are against cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Most of the complaints pertain to hoardings dotting the city, while a few are related to cheques being issued under the Punjab Nirman Scheme.

Taking note of the plaints, deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Varinder Kumar Sharma directed the department concerned to freeze bank accounts of these schemes.

A letter – of which Hindustan Times has a copy-- reads that several complaints have been received with regards to cheques being issued in the name of development schemes of the Punjab government, including the Punjab Nirman Programme. The complainants stated the cheques were being distributed even after the model code of conduct came into force at 3:30 pm on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

In the letter written to municipal commissioner, ADC, urban development, ADC development, chief administrator, GLADA, executive officer, improvement trust and others, the deputy commissioner has directed the staff to immediately look into these allegations, and if the found to be true and if any official is found to be involved in facilitating the distribution of cheques, the names and designation of the persons responsible are to be sent to his office.

District election officer Varinder Kumar Sharma said, “It is a routine exercise. The banks were directed to freeze the account of these schemes so that no payment is released by banks against such checks after the imposition. The due process was followed.”

Plaint against LIT

The district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner also received a complaint that officers of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust had issued work orders worth crores of rupees after the implementation of model code of conduct.

After receiving the complaint, he has asked the department to produce the dispatch register and some other records of LIT and started investigation into the matter.

The DC has handed over the investigation of the matter to additional deputy commissioner Rahul Chaba. Earlier, the trust had landed in controversy for selling 3.79 acres on Dugri Road at throwaway prices.

