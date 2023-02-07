Ludhiana: 29-year-old held for raping minor

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old migrant girl in Doraha. The accused has been identified as Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Zaildar mohalla.

The victim’s mother, who is a resident of Dhandari Khurd, Ludhiana, in her complaint to the police, said that her 12-year-old daughter sells stationery items around Doraha town. She said that she travels from Ludhiana to Doraha by bus everyday to sell pens.

The complainant said that on February 5, her daughter told her that when she was returning home in the evening at around 7:30 pm, the accused took her near the old bridge in Ludhiana and forcibly raped her.

Assistant sub-inspector Hardam Singh said that the accused is unemployed and has a bad reputation in the locality. He committed the crime after he saw the girl alone. He said that people in the area had nabbed the accused and alerted the police.

He said that a case under section 376 of the Indian Penal code and 3, 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been filed at the Doraha Police station.