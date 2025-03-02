Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 3 agents dupe 2 Hoshiarpur men of 75k on pretext of Kuwait visas

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 02, 2025 05:38 AM IST

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sahib Singh, the investigating officer, said the case was registered under sections 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust), 318 (4) (cheating) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 24 of the Immigration Act

The Jamalpur police registered a case against three travel agents for allegedly duping two Hoshiarpur residents of 75,000 on the pretext of arranging work visas for Kuwait, officials said.

The accused took <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,000 from the complainant, promising to arrange their visas within a couple of months. (HT photo for representation)
The accused took 35,000 from the complainant, promising to arrange their visas within a couple of months. (HT photo for representation)

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by one Mandeep Singh, 32, a resident of Sainpur Bhagowal, Hoshiarpur. Police identified the accused as Kamalpreet Singh, Bhupinder Singh and Aman Grewal, all from Bhamian Khurd.

The complainant said he and his acquaintance Jagtar Singh from Haryana village in Hoshiarpur had approached the Ludhiana-based travel agents for work opportunities in Kuwait. According to the complaint, the accused took 35,000 from Mandeep and 40,000 from Jagtar, promising to arrange their visas within a couple of months. However, the agents failed to provide the visas and refused to refund the money.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sahib Singh, the investigating officer, said the case was registered under sections 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust), 318 (4) (cheating) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 24 of the Immigration Act. The ASI said a hunt is on to arrest the accused.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On