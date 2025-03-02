Ludhiana: 3 agents dupe 2 Hoshiarpur men of 75k on pretext of Kuwait visas

The Jamalpur police registered a case against three travel agents for allegedly duping two Hoshiarpur residents of ₹75,000 on the pretext of arranging work visas for Kuwait, officials said. The accused took ₹ 35,000 from the complainant, promising to arrange their visas within a couple of months. (HT photo for representation)

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by one Mandeep Singh, 32, a resident of Sainpur Bhagowal, Hoshiarpur. Police identified the accused as Kamalpreet Singh, Bhupinder Singh and Aman Grewal, all from Bhamian Khurd.

The complainant said he and his acquaintance Jagtar Singh from Haryana village in Hoshiarpur had approached the Ludhiana-based travel agents for work opportunities in Kuwait. According to the complaint, the accused took ₹35,000 from Mandeep and ₹40,000 from Jagtar, promising to arrange their visas within a couple of months. However, the agents failed to provide the visas and refused to refund the money.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sahib Singh, the investigating officer, said the case was registered under sections 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust), 318 (4) (cheating) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 24 of the Immigration Act. The ASI said a hunt is on to arrest the accused.