Ludhiana: 3 arrested after snatching video goes viral

The Basti Jodhewal police traced the three persons reportedly involved in snatchings and vehicle liftings after identifying them from a viral video in which they were captured on camera robbing a labourer. The police recovered five bikes, 12 mobile phones and sharp-edged weapons from their possession. The accused, along with the seized motorcycles, in police custody at the Basti Jodhewal police station in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT photo)

The accused have been identified as Deepak Kumar, alias Raju, 26, of Kasabad village in Meharban, Hritik Mishra, 24, of Kali Sadak and Davinder Singh, 23, of Noorwala Road. According to the police, the accused confessed their involvement in 20 such criminal activities. The accused are drug addicts and involved in crime to meet their drug needs.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Davinder Chaudhary said the police came across the viral video in which the miscreants were captured on camera assaulting and robbing a labourer. The police found the incident took place in Shimla Colony of Kailash Nagar and registered an FIR under Sections 304 (2), 307, 112 and 3 (5) of the BNS on December 26. On Wednesday, the police traced the accused from Shivpuri Chowk, Noorwala Road following a tip-off.

The ACP added that the police recovered 12 mobile phones, five stolen bikes and sharp weapons from their possession. During questioning, the accused told the police thay they used to roam around the streets and target labourers.

“The accused used to rob commuters of their belongings after injuring them. They were also involved in vehicle lifting,” said the ACP.

“Accused Hritik Mishra has three cases lodged against him, while Davinder Singh is facing trial in four cases,”he added.

More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning, the ACP added.