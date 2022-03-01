Ludhiana | 3 bike-borne men kidnap building contractor, shoot him

Three bike-borne men kidnapped a building contractor at gunpoint and forced him to drive towards Jhande village on Sunday evening.

When the contractor, Sanjeev Verma, 48, of Daad village resisted, they opened fire on him and fled with his car, leaving him injured. The victim has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH),and his condition remains critical.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Verma, who also runs a web channel, said he had gone to the market to buy vegetables in his Hyundai i-10, when three bike-borne men stopped him on the pretext of enquiring about an address. Two of the accused brandished their guns and took control of the steering wheel. The accused took him towards Jhande village, where they threw him out of the car.

When Verma resisted and caught hold of one of the accused, the men shot him and fled. Passerby rushed him to the hospital, and alerted the police.

Sub-Inspector Ranjit Singh said a case had been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 364 ( kidnap a person with intention to murder), 379B (theft), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Arms Act. The police are scanning the CCTVs installed near the spot to trace the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}