Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 3 booked for abetting suicides of man, son
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 3 booked for abetting suicides of man, son

Had duped the victims of ₹80 lakh, say Ludhiana police; father shot himself dead, while son hanged himself
It came to the fore during the Ludhiana police’s probe that the accused had promised the victim 80 lakh or a property equivalent to the amount in return of transfer of ownership of a chunk of land (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 05:12 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After a 10-month-long probe in the case of suicides of a man and his son, Ludhiana rural police have registered an FIR against three persons under abetment charges.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Gurmeet Singh of Lotbaddi village, Narinder Bansal of Punjabi Bagh and Yaspal Bansal of Ludhiana, who had duped the victim of 80 lakh.

The case has now been registered on the basis of the initial complaint lodged by the wife of one of the victims, a resident of Raikot’s Brahmpura, on December 11, 2020.

As per her complaint, the accused had “forced” her husband to end his life.

“After being duped by the accused, my husband was under immense stress. He shot himself dead with his licensed revolver. My son was not able to bear the loss of his father following which, he also ended his life by hanging himself,” the complainant added.

It came to the fore during the police investigation that the accused had promised to give 80 lakh to the victim or a land equivalent to the amount.

RELATED STORIES

The deal was made in return to the transfer of ownership of victim’s land in Kup Kalan village to Narinder Bansal and his friend Yaspal Bansal.

The victim had transferred the ownership to the accused in December 2014, but had been since then waiting for either the money or the property equivalent to the amount.

ASI Sayed Shakeel, who has been investigating the case, said after a probe, the accused were booked under sections 306 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR against them has been registered at the Sadar Raikot police station. The accused are yet to be arrested, the ASI added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Himachal bypolls: Kanhaiya, Sidhu, Channi among Congress’ star campaigners

28 civilians killed in Kashmir this year: J&K Police

Himachal: BJP quells rebellion in Arki, Bragta revolts in Jubbal-Kotkhai

Pratibha Singh files nomination from Mandi
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP