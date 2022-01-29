Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: 3 booked for felling 26 Khair trees in Matterwara forest area

Ludhiana police officials said a case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused for felling and fleeing with the Khair trees.
Published on Jan 29, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three persons were booked after 26 Khair trees were found to be missing in Mattewara forest area.

The accused have been identified as Deep Singh, Binder Singh and Sanju Singh – all residents of Masol village of Mohali.

The action has been taken on the complaint filed by forest range officer Pritpal Singh. He said that on January 20 and 21, the accused had chopped 26 Khair trees and fled.

Head constable Sanjiv Kumar, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

