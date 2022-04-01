Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 3 booked for forging will 25 years after man’s death

The complainant stated that his grandfather Nanak Chand had died on July 28, 1985. Around 25 years after his death, the accused Tilak Raj, who is his relative, with the help of his aides, forged a will on April 24, 2010.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satpal Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused for forging will 25 years after man’s death. (HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 01, 2022 02:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three persons have been booked for allegedly forging the will of a man 25 years after his death and transferring the ownership of his property in their name. Police suspect the involvement of officials of the Mullanpur municipal council and the revenue department.

The accused have been identified as Tilak Raj of Raikot Road of Dakha, stamp vendor Bharpur Singh of Hissowal village of Sudhar and Preminder Singh alias Goga of Mandi Mullanpur.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of Manjit Soni of Raikot Road, Mandi Mullanpur. The complainant stated that his grandfather Nanak Chand had died on July 28, 1985. Around 25 years after his death, the accused Tilak Raj, who is his relative, with the help of his aides, forged a will on April 24, 2010.

Later, the accused transferred the ownership of the property in his name with the help of employees of Mullanpur municipal council and revenue department.

He filed a complaint to the police on March 19.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satpal Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

