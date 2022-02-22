Ludhiana | 3 booked for murder bid on BJP workers

Three persons have been booked for murder bid on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during a clash on Shingar Cinema road on Sunday.

In the attack, there BJP supporters, including Vicky, Gaurav Jindal and Raju suffered injuries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused Manga Sharma, his son and another aide, who is yet to be identified, were allegedly trying to cast bogus votes.

BJP candidate from Central constituency Gurdev Sharma Debi said his supporters were present outside a polling station in Harcharan Nagar. “After 6pm, a man came out of the polling station after casting his vote and the workers suspected him to be a bogus voter. Therefore, they stopped him and asked him to produce the identification card. Meanwhile, the accused attacked our supporters with sharp-edged weapons and left three of them injured,” said Debi.

Debi further said when he reached the spot, the Congress supporters started pelting stones at them from the rooftop of a building near the spot. He also alleged that the police personnel posed as mute spectators, following which they blocked the traffic at Shingar Cinema road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The protest was lifted after the assurance by police to lodge an FIR.

Sub-inspector Akash Dutt, station house officer at Division number 3 police station said the police have lodged an FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code against the accused.