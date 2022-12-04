Ludhiana: 3 booked for poisoning cows to death

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 01:11 AM IST

Tension gripped Tajpur Road after three cows were found dead at a dairy; based on the complaint of the dairy owner Manohar Masih, three of his neighbours have been booked by Jamalpur police for poisoning the cows

The dairy owner told police that the accused trio used to consume liquor and create ruckus. He alleged that when he deterred them for drinking, they threatened him with dire consequences. (Getty Images)
ByHT Corresondent, Ludhiana

Tension gripped Tajpur Road after three cows were found dead at a dairy on Saturday morning.

Based on the complaint of the dairy owner Manohar Masih, three of his neighbours have been booked by Jamalpur police for poisoning the cows.

The accused have been identified as Rocky, Meshi and Chanchal.

Masih, who owns a dairy at Amar Colony on Tajpur Road, said that he had fed fodder to the cows on Friday morning and gone home. When he returned on Saturday morning to milk them, he was shocked to find three of the cows lying dead with froth emitting from their mouths.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Leaders of various Hindu organisations also reached the spot.

Masih told police that the accused trio used to consume liquor and create ruckus. He alleged that when he deterred them for drinking, they threatened him with dire consequences.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered against the accused under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

